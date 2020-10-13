Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.21.

COUP stock opened at $306.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.51. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,335 shares of company stock worth $58,052,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

