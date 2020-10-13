Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.12. 75,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $380.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

