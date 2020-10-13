Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,032 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 10,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $81.70.

