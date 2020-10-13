Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 957.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.33. 273,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.96. The company has a market cap of $828.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $309.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

