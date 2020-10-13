Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

