Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,982. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

