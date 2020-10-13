Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,798 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,770,000 after buying an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after buying an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after buying an additional 1,521,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,361,000.

SPLG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,301. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

