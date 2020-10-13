Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,068. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

