Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

