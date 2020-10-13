Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $348.23. 66,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

