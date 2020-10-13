Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

