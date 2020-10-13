Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,800,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after buying an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after buying an additional 859,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after buying an additional 657,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,497. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.