Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

