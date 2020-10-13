Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

