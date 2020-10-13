Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
