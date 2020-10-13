ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

COP opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

