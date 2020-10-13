ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNOB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

