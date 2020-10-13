Comstock Resources’ (CRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.26.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

