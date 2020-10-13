Comparing Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NYSE:AACG)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 2.23 $33.70 million $0.30 21.50 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.10 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 7.72% 9.50% 3.22% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.