COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

