Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 425,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.