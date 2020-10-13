Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.88.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 502,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.