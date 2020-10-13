Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 284,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

