Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

