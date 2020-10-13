China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
China Biologic Products stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
