China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.