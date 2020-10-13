Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securiti from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Truist Securiti currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

