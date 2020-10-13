Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 169,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

