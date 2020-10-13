Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

CVX traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 216,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

