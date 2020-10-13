Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

