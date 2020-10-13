CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDW. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

CDW stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in CDW by 21.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,412,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CDW by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

