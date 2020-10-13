CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCDBF. TD Securities upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of CCDBF stock remained flat at $$39.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

