Caspian (CSP) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $607.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.83 or 0.04804801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

