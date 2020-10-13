Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.36 on Friday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 52.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

