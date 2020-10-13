Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $86.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

