Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCBG. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

CCBG stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

