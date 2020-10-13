Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 196,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

