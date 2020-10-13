Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.70 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

CXB stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

