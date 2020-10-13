Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.