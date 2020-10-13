Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FB traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

