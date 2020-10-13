Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 5,967 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.56. 75,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $176.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.