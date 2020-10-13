Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

