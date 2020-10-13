Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,569.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,424.07. The company has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

