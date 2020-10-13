Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. 64,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

