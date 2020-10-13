Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

VEU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 53,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

