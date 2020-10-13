Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 19,910 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. 48,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

