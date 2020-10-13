Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 129 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.18. 12,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $218.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $360,002.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,665.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

