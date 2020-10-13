Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in McKesson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,484. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

