Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 14,510 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

