Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.