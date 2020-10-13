Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

