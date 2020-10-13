Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $42.65

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 112,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,063. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

